Libya

GNU Confirms that Egypt will be playing a big role in Libya’s reconstruction

Libyan workers and firms are expected to play a big role in Libya's reconstruction according to the spokesman of the Government of National Unity

BY Libyan Express

The Egyptian prime minister will meet with his Libyan counterpart to discuss several aspects of cooperation. [Photo: GNU]
Mohamed Hammouda, the official spokesman for Libya’s Government of National Unity (GNU), praised Egypt’s Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly’s visit to Libya.

Madbouly is meeting with Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Debaiba to negotiate economic and political cooperation, the return of Egyptian jobs, and involvement in Libya’s reconstruction.

Several Egyptian firms, according to the spokesman, have ample expertise and skills to work on Libyan reconstruction, adding that Libya is interested in collaborating with Egypt in this region.

Madbouly arrived in Tripoli on Tuesday, joined by a delegation of eleven of his government’s ministers.

Ministers of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Manpower, Education and Technical Education, International Cooperation, Health and Population, Communications and Information Technology, Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, Transport, Civil Aviation, Trade and Industry, as well as the head of the General Investment Authority, are among the delegation’s members.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

37 municipalities open voter registration system for national elections

Libya

GNU welcomes UN Security Council decision to deploy ceasefire monitors in Libya

Libya

France renews the need for the rapid withdrawal of mercenaries from Libya

Libya

Russian Defence seeks to restore military cooperation with Libya

Submit a Correction

For: GNU Confirms that Egypt will be playing a big role in Libya’s reconstruction

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.