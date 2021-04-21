GNU Confirms that Egypt will be playing a big role in Libya’s reconstruction

Mohamed Hammouda, the official spokesman for Libya’s Government of National Unity (GNU), praised Egypt’s Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly’s visit to Libya.

Madbouly is meeting with Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Debaiba to negotiate economic and political cooperation, the return of Egyptian jobs, and involvement in Libya’s reconstruction.

Several Egyptian firms, according to the spokesman, have ample expertise and skills to work on Libyan reconstruction, adding that Libya is interested in collaborating with Egypt in this region.

Madbouly arrived in Tripoli on Tuesday, joined by a delegation of eleven of his government’s ministers.

Ministers of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Manpower, Education and Technical Education, International Cooperation, Health and Population, Communications and Information Technology, Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, Transport, Civil Aviation, Trade and Industry, as well as the head of the General Investment Authority, are among the delegation’s members.