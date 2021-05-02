GNU following up on the campaign to remove random buildings and alternative solutions

Abdelhamid Dabeiba, Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Finance Minister Khalid Abdullah, and Local Government Minister Bader Al-deen Al-Toumi met with the Mayors of Abu Salem and Hay Al-Andalus, Abdulrahman Al-Hamadi and Muhammad Al Fatisi.

According to the Government Information Office, the meeting is to follow up on a plan to demolish random buildings in some parts of Tripoli’s capital.

The meeting addressed potential solutions to the Public Service Corporation’s slum and overflow reduction campaign, as well as all overflow construction on the road and public space.

The Head of Government emphasized the importance of adhering to construction rules, but also stated that attention should be given to providing decent livelihood alternatives to people whose homes had been demolished due to code violations.