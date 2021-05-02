Libya

GNU following up on the campaign to remove random buildings and alternative solutions

Prime Minister Dabeiba and Minister of Finance meet with local mayors to discuss the demolishing of random buildings and ways to reimburse people whose homes are in code violations

BY Libyan Express

The GNU recently launched a campaign to demolish all buildings built randomly and not adhering to code.  [Photo: GNU]
Abdelhamid Dabeiba, Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Finance Minister Khalid Abdullah, and Local Government Minister Bader Al-deen Al-Toumi met with the Mayors of Abu Salem and Hay Al-Andalus, Abdulrahman Al-Hamadi and Muhammad Al Fatisi.

According to the Government Information Office, the meeting is to follow up on a plan to demolish random buildings in some parts of Tripoli’s capital.

The meeting addressed potential solutions to the Public Service Corporation’s slum and overflow reduction campaign, as well as all overflow construction on the road and public space.

The Head of Government emphasized the importance of adhering to construction rules, but also stated that attention should be given to providing decent livelihood alternatives to people whose homes had been demolished due to code violations.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Libyan PM visits West Tripoli Power Station

Business

Dabeiba: There are parties attempting to reignite the war in Libya

Libya

Haftar forces demand apology for GNU comments on Benghazi

Libya

Al-Mangoush: Libya is determined on the withdrawal of Turkish forces from its land

Submit a Correction

For: GNU following up on the campaign to remove random buildings and alternative solutions

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.