GNU head meets with members of the Audit Bureau to tackle several issues

Debaiba meets with Shkashek to address the pressing issues of the country's electricity and health sector among many other issues facing Libya's new government

The meeting was held in the Bureau’s headquarters in Tripoli. [Photo: GNU]
In the presence of the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Adel Juma, the President of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Debaiba, and the Head of the country’s Audit Bureau, Khalid Shkashek addressed a number of urgent and pressing matters, the most important of which are the country’s health and electricity sectors.

During this evening’s meeting at the headquarters of the Audit Bureau in Tripoli, urgent measures were discussed for the rehabilitation of the public electricity system, efforts to combat the Coronaborus pandemic, the provision of kidney and oncology treatment and the reduction of staff in diplomatic missions abroad.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed on an action mechanism to ensure prior and prompt monitoring to allow time for the completion of the solution to these urgent issues, according to the Government’s Information Office.

Libya’s health and electricity sector remain to be the country’s most struggling ones as the state-run electricity company continues to combat the theft of copper wires and corruption while the country’s health sector struggles with lack of funding, shortages of pharmaceutical supplies and medical personnel.

