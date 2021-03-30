GNU launching Ramadan initiative to provide aid to families in need
The imitative dubbed Ramadan's gift is estimated to be worth 100 million dinars and will target 200,000 displaced families and persons in difficult situations
The Government of National Unity’s prime minister, Abdul Hamid Debaiba today launched a 100 million dinar initiative to provide financial aid to Libyans in need during the holy month of Ramadan.
in a statement issued by the GNU’s media office, the government said the initiative will target at least 200,000 displaced families as well as widows, divorcees and people with special needs.
It also added that the ministry of social affairs will be the one to allocate the funds as needed by the targeted demographic to be deposited into the people in need during Ramadan to alleviate some of their struggles and suffering.
“A group of large private companies will also contribute to the initiative, in addition to the Holding Company for Communications and the Solidarity Fund Authority, with the aim of strengthening the partnership between the private and public sectors in social responsibility issues,” the statement added.
The initiative was launched under the catchy slogan “Ramadan’s gif” and will be overseen by the Social Solidarity Fund.
