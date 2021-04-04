GNU: Rebuilding Libya will be inclusive to all its cities and citizens

The Government of National Unity’s (GNU) Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba along with his Minister of Health and Higher Education arrived in Tawergha for the reopening of Misurata University.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by high ranking officials and ministers, one of whom was the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr Omran Al-Qeeb who spoke during the event, stating that the day was the beginning of national reconciliation in Libya.

The Prime Minister also had a word during the ceremony in which he stated that the process of rebuilding the country has now begun in Tawergha and will include all Libyan cities.

Inclusivity has been a top priority for the head of the GNU as he continues to reiterate the importance of national reconciliation during the reconstruction process and bringing the country together once again after years of division.