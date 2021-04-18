GNU welcomes UN Security Council decision to deploy ceasefire monitors in Libya

The Government of National Unity (GNU) welcomed the endorsement by the UN Security Council of resolution 2570 in support of the GNU in leading the country during the period leading up to the national election later this year in December and expediting the process of removing foreign forces from Libya.



In a statement issued by the GNU’s Media Office, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba stressed the commitment of his government to the outcome of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and the road map established in Tunisia to the duty of being a transitional Government whose main task is to create an environment conducive to the holding of free and transparent national elections, to provide services to the Libyan people who have suffered the scourge of war, and to take the necessary measures to address the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Government also welcomed the support and recognition by the Security Council of both the Presidential Council and the Government of National Unity as the legitimate authority in Libya.

It also welcomed the resolution to deploy a small ceasefire monitoring team in cooperation with the 5+5 Military Commission to protect the agreement and expressed its full willingness to provide any resources and support needed to ease and facilitate the monitors’ mission in Libya.

The Government of National Unity reassured the international community that it was putting all material and logistical resources at the disposal of the High National Electoral Commission in order to ensure that free and fair national elections are held on schedule for the next 24 December.