Libya

GNU’s Foreign Minister to visit Italy in the upcoming days

Libya's Foreign Minister to pay a visit to Italy in the upcoming days to set a date for the next meeting of the Italian-Libyan Joint Economic Technical Committee

BY Libyan Express

Italy continues to push for the removal of all foreign forces from Libya in keeping with the ceasefire agreement signed last year. [Photo: AFP]
The Italian news agency Nova reported today that the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of National Unity, Najla Almangoush will make an official visit to the Italian capital of Rome in the coming days.

The Agency explained that an exact date for the visit has yet to be set but that it is expected the visit will be to set a date for the next meeting of the Italian-Libyan Joint Economic Technical Committee.

Recently, the Italian Prime minister Mario Draghi visited Libya as his first trip outside Italy to meet with his Libyan counterpart Abdul Hamid Debaiba and discuss matters of mutual interest to Libya and Italy such as illegal migration, international trade, infrastructure and reconstruction.

Libya’s Prime Minister welcomed the visit of his Italian counterpart and stressed the importance of supporting Italy in combatting illegal migration and expressed his government’s appreciation for the continued work in the Italian embassy in Libya despite the country’s difficult circumstances.

The Libyan PM extended his gratitude for Italy’s commitment to supporting Libya’s stability and continued prosperity, noting that an agreement had been reached with his Italian counterpart to support Libya’s reconstruction, infrastructure and health sector.

The Italian Premier reiterated his country’s support for Libya’s stability and independence, emphasising the importance of removing all foreign forces from Libya for the success of the peace process and protection of the country’s upcoming elections in December.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Libya and Turkey maintain maritime MoU, sign numerous new agreements

Libya

Libya’s House of Fatwa declares tomorrow the first day of Ramadan

Libya

Libya launches its largest vaccination campaign in the country’s history

Libya

GNU head meets with members of the Audit Bureau to tackle several issues

Submit a Correction

For: GNU’s Foreign Minister to visit Italy in the upcoming days

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.