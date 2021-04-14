GNU’s Foreign Minister to visit Italy in the upcoming days

The Italian news agency Nova reported today that the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of National Unity, Najla Almangoush will make an official visit to the Italian capital of Rome in the coming days.

The Agency explained that an exact date for the visit has yet to be set but that it is expected the visit will be to set a date for the next meeting of the Italian-Libyan Joint Economic Technical Committee.

Recently, the Italian Prime minister Mario Draghi visited Libya as his first trip outside Italy to meet with his Libyan counterpart Abdul Hamid Debaiba and discuss matters of mutual interest to Libya and Italy such as illegal migration, international trade, infrastructure and reconstruction.

Libya’s Prime Minister welcomed the visit of his Italian counterpart and stressed the importance of supporting Italy in combatting illegal migration and expressed his government’s appreciation for the continued work in the Italian embassy in Libya despite the country’s difficult circumstances.

The Libyan PM extended his gratitude for Italy’s commitment to supporting Libya’s stability and continued prosperity, noting that an agreement had been reached with his Italian counterpart to support Libya’s reconstruction, infrastructure and health sector.

The Italian Premier reiterated his country’s support for Libya’s stability and independence, emphasising the importance of removing all foreign forces from Libya for the success of the peace process and protection of the country’s upcoming elections in December.