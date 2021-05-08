Libya

Government of National Unity launches $335 million fund to rebuild Benghazi, Derna

BY Libyan Express

Libyan government mulls fund to rebuild war-torn country. [Photo: AFP]
The Libyan government on Thursday announced that it created a fund for the reconstruction of cities affected by the war in recent years.

According to a statement by the Government of National Unity, a fund of 1.5 billion Libyan dinars (around $335 million) has been created for the reconstruction of the second largest city of Benghazi and eastern Derna city.

It was said that the reconstruction fund, a legal entity based in Benghazi, aims to reconstruct the regions destroyed by the war and to repair the damage to the infrastructure and buildings.

The fund will also undertake the task of determining priorities, establishing a mechanism for the payment of compensation, contracting for maintenance, rubble removal and maintenance works, as well as coordination with local authorities for urban development of devastated areas.

On April 28, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh announced that they would raise funds for the reconstruction of cities affected by the war.

