Libya

Government of National Unity take their oath of office before parliament

Libya's new authority officially takes their oath of office before parliament to commence the work ahead to rebuild the country after a decade of chaos

BY Libyan Express

House Speaker Aguila Saleh stated that it was time to leave old grudges behind and begin the work on rebuilding the country. [Photo: GNU]
Libya’s newly confirmed Government of National Unity (GNU) took their oath before members of Parliament in Tobruk today to officially commence their time in office for the next ten months as Libya’s interim executive authority leading to national elections in December.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba, and his cabinet of 35 newly inducted ministers – including five women for the first time in Libyan history – took their oath before the Libyan parliament and foreign delegations from the UK, EU and UN.

Earlier in the day, Libya’s new three members Presidency Council lead by Mohammed Al-Menfi took their constitutional oath before the Constitutional Court at its Tripoli headquarters then headed to Tobruk for the GNU’s oath-swearing ceremony.

Unlike the previous Government of National Accord, Libya’s new government enjoys local and international endorsement and support to perform their duties and responsibilities without obstruction.

Former Prime Minister Fayez Al-Serraj and outgoing members of Libya’s previous government are expected to attend tomorrow’s official concession ceremony in which they hand over their responsibilities to the new Libyan authority.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

The US will hold accountable any party that obstructs the Libyan political process

Libya

The EU will issue sanctions against anyone obstructing Libya’s path of progress

Libya

Libyan PM promises to deliver vaccines at any cost

Libya

Drah: Foreign mercenaries return to Sirte after the vote of confidence session

Submit a Correction

For: Government of National Unity take their oath of office before parliament

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.