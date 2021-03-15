Government of National Unity take their oath of office before parliament

Libya’s newly confirmed Government of National Unity (GNU) took their oath before members of Parliament in Tobruk today to officially commence their time in office for the next ten months as Libya’s interim executive authority leading to national elections in December.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba, and his cabinet of 35 newly inducted ministers – including five women for the first time in Libyan history – took their oath before the Libyan parliament and foreign delegations from the UK, EU and UN.

Earlier in the day, Libya’s new three members Presidency Council lead by Mohammed Al-Menfi took their constitutional oath before the Constitutional Court at its Tripoli headquarters then headed to Tobruk for the GNU’s oath-swearing ceremony.

Unlike the previous Government of National Accord, Libya’s new government enjoys local and international endorsement and support to perform their duties and responsibilities without obstruction.

Former Prime Minister Fayez Al-Serraj and outgoing members of Libya’s previous government are expected to attend tomorrow’s official concession ceremony in which they hand over their responsibilities to the new Libyan authority.