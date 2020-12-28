Greece opposes continued Turkish intervention in Libya

The Greek Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias expressed his country’s concern with the Turkish plans to establish a base on the coast of Libya close to the Greek Island of Crete.

The Minister also stressed that his country would prefer that Libyan shores be controlled and protected by local authorities as opposed to militias or foreign Turkish deployments in the country.

“We hope that Fayez al-Sarraj’s government will revoke the agreements and memoranda it signed with Turkey regarding maritime areas and other agreements of a military nature.” Said Minister Dendias, adding that the US “refuted Turkey’s claim that it is a cornerstone of NATO’s presence in southern Europe and the Middle East.” A role he insists belongs to Greece.

The Greek Minister also voiced his thoughts on Turkish-European relations, stating that he believed Ankara will continue to pull away from Europe should it continue pursuing policies that undermine the security of European Union, emphasising that Turkey cannot hope to enter the EU without complying with the rule of law and human rights.

Dandias, however, affirmed Greek’s willingness to talk with turkey on the grounds that these talks take place in an appropriate political climate to conduct a fair and equal dialogue between the two parties.