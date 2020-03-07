Greece strips refugees to their underwear, sends them back to Turkish border

Greece strips refugees to their underwear, sends them back to Turkish border

Several migrants attempting to cross from Turkey to Greece said that Greek security forces took their documents, money, phones and clothes before sending them back to Turkey in their underwear.

Many media outlets have published videos showing men in their underpants arriving back on Turkish soil, sent back through Evros River, with no clothes by Greek security forces.

The river, known as Meriç in Turkey, forms the natural border between both countries.

Footage was captured by Turkish state broadcaster TRT. While human rights groups like Amnesty International have documented dozens of similar refugee testimonies in recent years — which Greek authorities have repeatedly denied.