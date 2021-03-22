Greek Prime Minister to visit Libya, signs of improvement and international support

In more signs of improvement and international support, the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, intends to follow in the footsteps of Tunisian Leader, Kais Saied and pay Libya a visit at the invitation of newly confirmed Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba.

In recent history, Libya and Greek have had unstable international relations as Libya’s previous Government of National Accord (GNA) signed a maritime border agreement with Turkey which Greece denounced entirely, claiming that it was illegal.

Libya’s newly confirmed head of presidential council Mohammed Al-Menfi was also the previous ambassador to Greece before his term was terminated in 2019 after the Libyan-Turkish maritime agreement was signed.

“Greece looks forward to establishing contacts with the new government to strengthen bilateral relations based on international law.” The Greek Minister of Foreign affairs stated.

Like many of his international counterparts, the Greek Foreign Minister also called for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Libya regardless of their origin to safeguard Libyan stability and the ongoing political process.