Gunmen in Nigeria Kidnap 25 people

Twenty-five people were kidnapped and several others were wounded when gunmen on motorcycles attacked an area in Niger state in central Nigeria, according to media reports Sunday.

Police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said security forces were sent to the Shiroro and Rafi areas of the region.

The West African nation recently banned motorcycles in several states to stem such attacks.

There are often violent clashes between Fulanis engaged in animal husbandry and tribes engaged in farming.

Fulanis, who migrated to southern Nigeria to graze livestock, claim farmers have tried to steal their cattle and attacked tribe members.