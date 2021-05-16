Guterres: Despite ceasefire agreement, the number of mercenaries in Libya has not declined

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced that, “Libya has not seen any decrease in the number of foreign fighters or their activities, especially in the central parts of the country.”

“Despite the commencement of the ceasefire agreement, the UN Support Mission in Libya has received reports of fortifications and defensive positions along the Sirte-al-Jafra axis, with foreign elements and capabilities still present in the region.”

The United Nations envoy also stated that air cargo flights to various military bases in western and eastern Libya are ongoing.

Guterres reiterated his appeal on Security Council members and Libyan actors to stop violating the weapons embargo and encourage the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries from the country in order to hold elections on December 24.

According to understandings reached between the head of government and officials in Ankara, 700 Syrians in Tripoli have been moved to Ghazi Anteap in the last 24 hours, and more batches will be evacuated in the coming days.

More than 20,000 foreign soldiers and mercenaries are reported to still be in Libya, according to UN diplomats, comprising of 13,000 Syrians and 11,000 Sudanese, as well as hundreds of Turks and Russians.