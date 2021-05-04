Haftar authorizes the release of 193 prisoners from Garnada prison before Eid Al-Fitr

Major General Khaled Al-Mahjoub, the Director of Haftar’s Forces’ Moral Guidance Department, announced that 193 prisoners would be released from Grenada prison before Eid Al-Fitr.

In a statement to the press, Al-Mahjoub stated that the prisoners would be released in three batches and that the Moral Guidance Department had arranged awareness-raising lectures inside the prison under the title “moderation and group integration” prior to the release.

He said Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar had authorized the educational lectures and urged the prisoners to be released as soon as possible.

The first of 51 detainees have been released from jail, according to inside reports.

At least 1207 Derna inmates are being held in Grenada jail, despite the lack of ample evidence against them for defying Haftar’s laws and regulations in eastern Libya.

The majority of the detainees, some of whom have been held for more than three years, have had no charges brought against them and no adequate proof provided to justify their detention.