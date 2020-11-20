Haftar’s alarming reliance on foreign mercenaries

Russian Wagner Group mercenaries and the Sudanese Janjaweed forc es are still flooding into the city of Sirte to bolster the forces of Haftar, the Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) operation said Wednesday.

The key city of Sirte, which lies some 450 kilometers (280 miles) east of the capital, is currently under the control of Haftar’s forces.

The opening of the road connecting the western port city of Misurata and northern Sirte depends on the withdrawal of mercenaries and the removal of mines in the region, the Burkan Al-Ghadab forces said Tuesday.

“The Burkan Al-Ghadab forces are still stationed in their positions and are closely monitoring all the movements of armed mercenaries inside the city of Sirte,” Abdul-Hadi Daraa, a spokesperson for the Sirte Jufra Liberation Operations Room of the Burkan Al-Ghadab, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

The spokesperson stressed that the agreement reached by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission has not been properly implemented, especially in Sirte, saying that, “The Russian Wagner mercenaries and the Sudanese Janjaweed are still digging trenches in Sirte and are stationed in Jufra and Hun.”

“We are committed to the cease-fire and to any agreement provided it is implemented in the correct manner,” he added.

In the same context, Al-Monitor reported that Russia plans to establish a military base on Sudan’s Red Sea coast to serve as a logistics centre for the Russian navy, according to a draft agreement between Moscow and Khartoum signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and released publicly Nov. 11.

The agreement states that Sudan will provide a land plot for the Russian base free of charge for a period of 25 years. It will automatically renew for subsequent 10-year periods. To terminate the deal, one of the parties must notify the other party of its intention at least one year before the expiration of the next period.

The agreement to establish a Russian military facility in Sudan has boosted the positive dynamics in relations between the two countries and confirmed Russian influence in Sudan.