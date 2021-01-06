Haftar forces clash with mercenaries in Sabha

The Director of the Moral Guidance Department of Haftar’s forces General Khaled Al-Mahjoub claimed that their forces launched “powerful strikes” on mercenaries in Sebha.

Al-Mahjoub stated that their forces continue to “secure all areas of southern Libya” noting that there had been attempts to move mercenaries and destabilize the southern Libyan region.

He also added that Turkey continues to benefit from ongoing instability in Libya, insinuating that Ankara is behind the attempts to unsettle the region.

Earlier, the spokesman for Khalifa Haftar’s forces Ahmed Al-Mismari confirmed that their troops confronted what he called “subversive elements” and managed to regain control of the city.

Al-Mismari claimed that these elements receive their orders directly from Turkish intelligence, cementing the growing hostilities between Haftar’s forces and the Turkish government.

On Libya’s 69th Independence day, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar issued a warning to Ankara to withdraw its forces from Libya and calling for his supporters to expel the Turkish “colonizers” by force.