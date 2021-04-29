Libya

Haftar forces demand apology for GNU comments on Benghazi

After remarks made by Prime Minister Dabeiba regarding Benghazi returning to the homeland, Haftar's forces demand an apology

BY Libyan Express

Haftar’s forces claim that they have received hundreds of demands from Benghazi residents asking the Libyan PM to apologize. [Photo: Getty Images]
Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar’s forces requested that Libyan Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dabeiba apologize for his recent remarks about the eastern city of Benghazi.

“Benghazi will return to the homeland, and you will return to your families,” Dabeiba said during a tour of the Libyan capital Tripoli, where he met with displaced Benghazi residents.

The military elements who call themselves the “General Command of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces” said in a statement broadcast on the Libya Al-Hadath TV channel that they “have received hundreds of requests from various segments of society and from all tribes and families of the martyrs and the wounded that the Prime Minister, Mr. Abdul Hamid Dabeiba , must present an explicit and clear apology for what happened.”

The statement said, “These claims are dismissed, and he [Dabeiba ] must honor the blood of the martyrs who gave their lives in the fight against terrorism and extremism.”

Prime Minister Dbeibah was scheduled to meet with his cabinet in Benghazi earlier this week to visit institutions and regions, and assess the state of areas affected by the country’s civil war.

After forces loyal to Haftar cordoned off Benina Airport on Sunday, the Libyan PM was forced to cancel a visit to Benghazi scheduled for Monday.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Al-Gamati: Haftar is the bulk of the problem and cannot be a part of the solution

Libya

Haftar forces: We are prepared to receive government delegations and ensure their…

Libya

Amnesty: Haftar’s military is holding sham trials and sentencing civilians to…

Selected

GNU cancels visit to Benghazi after Haftar forces prevent plane from landing

Submit a Correction

For: Haftar forces demand apology for GNU comments on Benghazi

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.