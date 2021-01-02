Haftar forces reject UN proposal for international ceasefire monitors in Libya

A military official of Haftar’s forces expressed their party’s rejection for the UN Secretary General’s proposal to dispatch foreign monitors in Libya.

The monitors sent to Libya would be comprised of civilians and retired soldiers from international bodies, such as the African Union, European Union, and the Arab League, and they would be tasked with ensuring that the ceasefire agreement is respected by both parties side of the conflict.

The monitors would also join Libyan forces in reporting on the ceasefire, withdrawal of foreign forces and removal of mines and other explosives.

Haftar’s representative stated that the proposal to dispatch foreign forces in Libya would be an unacceptable interference in the country’s affairs.

He also emphasised that their forces will restore stability to the country without foreign interference, noting that the joint military commission is making great efforts to implement its decisions on the ground in a way that guarantees a permanent ceasefire.