Haftar in Cairo on official visit

Official visit to Egyptian capital is first stop on expedition tour

War General Khalifa Haftar arrived in the capital of Egypt this Sunday at the official invitation of Egyptian officials.

Sources report the visit is the first stop on an expedition tour to update Haftar’s allies on the situation in Libya.

After the conclusion of his visit to Egypt, General Haftar is set to visit the French Capital, Paris.

Egypt and France have been primary allies of Haftar and his forces in the recent attempt to take the city of Tripoli.

