Haftar in Cairo on official visit
Official visit to Egyptian capital is first stop on expedition tour
War General Khalifa Haftar arrived in the capital of Egypt this Sunday at the official invitation of Egyptian officials.
Sources report the visit is the first stop on an expedition tour to update Haftar’s allies on the situation in Libya.
After the conclusion of his visit to Egypt, General Haftar is set to visit the French Capital, Paris.
Egypt and France have been primary allies of Haftar and his forces in the recent attempt to take the city of Tripoli.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
- Haftar in Cairo on official visit - December 07, 2020
- GNA threatens withdrawal from ceasefire agreement - December 07, 2020
- NOC and LIA heads discuss future cooperation - December 07, 2020