Haftar: Libyans need to reunite and election should not be delayed

One of Libya’s most controversial figure, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has called for the country to unite and move forward together towards elections in December of this year.

In a speech broadcasted yesterday, the war veteran stated that “Libyans should reunite in order to establish peace and build a unified state.” He stressed the need to reach the 24 December 2021 elections “without delay.”

“The armed forces are closely watching all movements and actions of outlaws and their desperate attempts to destabilize the country,” Haftar said. “We will strike with an iron fist anyone who seeks to undermine the safety of citizens,” he warned.

In terms of the pressing matter that is mercenary and foreign presence in Libya, Haftar called for the Libyan people to take to the street and public squares to protest the infringement on their sovereignty and their homeland.

He also called for the war wounded to receive full treatment without any obstacles to fully allow the country to heal from the recent conflict that lasted well over a year when his forces attempted to take Tripoli.

The commander stressed the need to reopen the coastal roads to allow for the movement of citizens between cities and boost international trade and commercial traffic.

During the speech, he called on the \Government of National Unity to take all necessary measures to provide the Libyan people with the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

Concluding his address, the Field Marshal called for the Libyan people to leave old grudges behind and move forward together to achieve peace and stability in the country.