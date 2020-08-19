Haftar orders lifting blockade on Libya’s oil production, exports

Libya’s Petroleum Facilities Guards, loyal to Khalifa Haftar, has announced that the blockade on oil production in the country imposed by warlord Haftar has been lifted after over seven months.

“Haftar gave the order to reopen the ports and facilities in order to end the problems experienced by Libyans in many areas of life and to protect the infrastructure of the oil production and export facilities,” head of the Haftar-allied Petroleum Facilities Guards militant group, Naji al Maghribi said on Tuesday.

Oil production has almost come to a standstill in Libya after pro-Haftar militants shut down oil facilities in eastern parts of the country in January to squeeze resources of the UN-recognised government in Tripoli.