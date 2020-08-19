Business

Haftar orders lifting blockade on Libya’s oil production, exports

BY Libyan Express
Libya Oil Refinery. (Photo: Internet)

Libya’s Petroleum Facilities Guards, loyal to Khalifa Haftar, has announced that the blockade on oil production in the country imposed by warlord Haftar has been lifted after over seven months.

“Haftar gave the order to reopen the ports and facilities in order to end the problems experienced by Libyans in many areas of life and to protect the infrastructure of the oil production and export facilities,” head of the Haftar-allied Petroleum Facilities Guards militant group, Naji al Maghribi said on Tuesday.

Oil production has almost come to a standstill in Libya after pro-Haftar militants shut down oil facilities in eastern parts of the country in January to squeeze resources of the UN-recognised government in Tripoli.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Turkey will always favor political solution in Libya, Presidential spokesman says

Libya

Libya, Germany discuss demilitarisation and ceasefire

Libya

Libya signs with Turkey and Qatar cooperation deal to boost military build-up

Libya

Security source urges Interior Minister to fight corruption and crime in Libya

Submit a Correction

For: Haftar orders lifting blockade on Libya’s oil production, exports

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.