Haftar rejects ceasefire announced by Libyan GNA and HoR
Khalifa Haftar’s forces on Sunday rejected a ceasefire proposal by the United Nations-supported Government of National Accord (GNA) and the House of Representatives based in Tobruk as a “deception,” claiming that the GNA was preparing to attack the strategic city of Sirte.
Ahmed al-Mismari, a spokesman for Haftar’s forces, told a televised news conference that Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj’s proposal “represents nothing but throwing dust in eyes and deceiving the local and international public.”
“The initiative that Al-Sarraj signed is for media propaganda,” Al-Mismari said during a briefing for journalists.
“There is a military buildup and the transfer of equipment to target our forces in Sirte.” He pointed out.
“If Sarraj wanted a cease-fire, he would have drawn his forces back, not advanced toward our units in Sirte,” Al-Mismari said.
He also said Haftar’s forces are prepared to respond to any attempt to attack their bases in Sirte and Jufra, currently under their control.
