Haftar’s ally, Egypt, condemns Turkish Parliament’s approval of sending troops to Libya

By Libyan Express

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. [REUTERS]
Egypt strongly condemned on Thursday a vote by Turkey’s parliament vote to allow a troop deployment to Libya, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Egypt said any such deployment could “negatively affect the stability of the Mediterranean region” and called on the international community to urgently respond to the move.

Turkey's Parliament approves sending troops to Libya

Turkey's Vice President: Sending troops to Libya will be for one year

Meanwhile, Turkey’s parliament on Thursday passed a bill that allows troop deployment to Libya, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said, paving the way for increased military cooperation despite criticism from opposition lawmakers.

Sentop said the legislation passed with an 325-184 vote in the parliament, where President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party and its nationalist allies hold a majority. All major opposition parties in the assembly voted against the bill.

