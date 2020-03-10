Haftar’s forces target two schools in Tripoli

By Libyan Express

Aftermath of Haftar’s shelling on Kareimiya in south Tripoli. [Photo: Social Media – Archive]
The forces of Khalifa Haftar have targeted two schools with rocket fire, local officials said Monday.

In a statement on social media, Abu Salim Municipality said no one was killed or injured in the attack as the schools were empty at the time.

On February 27, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) said 21 civilians were killed and 31 wounded amid a relentless military campaign by Haftar’s forces that indiscriminately targeted civilian areas.

Although a ceasefire was reached on Jan. 12, forces loyal to Haftar have repeatedly violated the truce.

