Haftar’s forces target two schools in Tripoli

The forces of Khalifa Haftar have targeted two schools with rocket fire, local officials said Monday.

In a statement on social media, Abu Salim Municipality said no one was killed or injured in the attack as the schools were empty at the time.

On February 27, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) said 21 civilians were killed and 31 wounded amid a relentless military campaign by Haftar’s forces that indiscriminately targeted civilian areas.

Although a ceasefire was reached on Jan. 12, forces loyal to Haftar have repeatedly violated the truce.