Haftar’s forces vow to target Turkish interests in Libya in “unprecedented airstrikes operation”

Haftar’s air force chief Saqr Al-Jaroushi has vowed to target what he said “all Turkish positions and interests in Libya” by the largest aerial campaign in Libyan history.

“You are about to see the largest aerial campaign in Libyan history in the coming hours,” Al-Jaroushi said in a statement.

He added that all Turkish positions and interests in all cities are legitimate targets for their air force warplanes and they call on civilians to stay away from them.

In the meantime, the Libyan Interior Minister, Fathi Bashagha said the Government of National Accord had received information that at least six MiG 29s and two Sukhoi 24s had flown into the eastern region from the Russian-controlled Hmeimim Air Base in Syria, escorted by two SU-35 Russian airforce jets.

Reports have pointed out the presence of thousands of Russian and Sudanese mercenaries, as well as Syrians, among Haftar’s forces, while the UAE had supported him with armed drone strikes, according to Western officials.