Haithem Al-Tajourii denied entry to Tunis

A source inside the Libyan embassy in Tunis reported that the Tunisian authorities prevented the former Tripoli rebel commander Haithem Al-Tajourii from entering its lands.

The source, who preferred not to be identified, told Ean Libya that two days ago, an Emirates airlines flight landed at Tunis-Carthage International Airport, and during the landing, a group of Tunisian security officers entered the plane and asked Al-Tajourii not to leave and land from the plane and be returned to the UAE on the same flight.

The source also noted that Taj Addin Al-Razaqito, the presidential Council’s advisor for national security intervened immediately after the incident, where he contacted the Tunisian Foreign Finistry to allow Tajouri to enter the Tunisian lands at the request of the Presidential Council’s chairman.

Despite a long friendly history between Tunis and Libya, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry refused, explaining that it is impossible to allow Tajourii to land from the plane at the request of one of the great countries friendly to the Tunisian state, indicating that sanctions are imminent on Tajouri and others accused of war crimes.

The source pointed out that Tajourii never landed in Tunis even for a few minutes, and returned to the United Arab Emirates on the same plane, as instructed.