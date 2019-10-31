Harchaoui: Berlin conference is being put off by foreign states

By Libyan Express

Jalel Harchaoui, a researcher who studies Libyan security and politics. [Photo: Twitter]
Jalel Harchaoui, who is a researcher studying Libyan security and politics, tweeted saying that some commentators have been telling the media that Berlin conference on Libya is being delayed because of “Libyans being difficult.”

Harchaoui remarked that such statements are simply not true.

“At the outset, Angela Merkel and Ghassan Salamé decided not to predicate the new international format on Libyans.” He added.

The Libya researcher indicated that Berlin conference is being delayed by foreign states, not by Libyans.

Jalel Harchaoui joined the Conflict Research Unit of the Clingendael Institute in February 2019 as Research Fellow. His work focuses on Libya, covering aspects such as the country’s security landscape and political economy.

