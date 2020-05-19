Head of Libya’s Audit Bureau urges Presidential Council to sack GECOL board

A source from the Libyan Audit Bureau has told Sada economic newspaper that the Head of the Audit Bureau Khalid Shakshak has sent a letter to the Head of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj and Head of the General Assembly of the General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) to hold an emergency meeting.

Shakshak called in the letter for ending the hurdles facing the operations of the GECOL and for sacking the board of directors of the GECOL, in addition to separating authorities of supervisory, control and executive bodies at the GECOL.

The Head of the Audit Bureau added that holding dual posts at the board of directors of the GECOL should also be tackled by the Presidential Council, in addition to speeding up the opening of the delayed letters of credit for the operational plan of the GECOL by the Central Bank of Libya.