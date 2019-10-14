Head of Libya’s High Council of State and UK chargé d’affaires discuss Berlin conference

By Libyan Express

Meeting for Head of HCS and UK chargé d’affaires in Tripoli. [Photo: HCS]
The Head of the Libyan High Council of State (HCS) Khalid Al-Mishri has met with the United Kingdom’s chargé d’affaires Nicholas Hopton in Tripoli.

The two officials discussed the mutual relations between Libya and the UK, current developments in Libya and the role of the HCS in the country since its establishment.

The meeting was also attended by the Head of the Political Agreement Amendment Committee of the HCS, Mousa Faraj.

Al-Mishri and Hopton reviewed as well the role of the UK in resolving the Libyan crisis.

Likewise, the officials went over the preparations for the upcoming international conference on Libya in Berlin and the countries taking part in it, as Al-Mishri stressed that the UK should take a firm stance against the countries hindering a political solution in Libya.

