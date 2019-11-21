Head of Libya’s High Council of State discusses Berlin conference with Italian ambassador

The Head of the Libyan High Council of State (HCS) Khalid Al-Mishri met Wednesday with the Italian ambassador to Libya Giuseppe Puccini in Tripoli.

The meeting discussed the ongoing developments in political and military fields and the repurcussions of the Tripoli offensive by Khalifa Haftar’s forces on Tripoli, in addition to the preparations for the international conference on Libya in Berlin.

The Italian ambassador reiterated his country’s firm stance against the Tripoli offensive compared to the stances of other countries, which he described as “obscure”.

The two officials also reviewed the countries’ positions regarding participation at the Berlin conference and the obstacles that characterize the upcoming international conference.