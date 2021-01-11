Libya

Head of NCDC warns that Covid-19 situation in Libya is worsening

As Libya's recorded cases cross the dangerous milestone of 100 thousand cases, the NCDC warns of overcrowded isolations centers and a quickly deteriorating situation

BY Libyan Express

Head of Disease Control warns of consistently worsening COVID-19 situation in Libya. [Photo: NCDC]
Head of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Bader Al-Din Al-Najjar, expressed his concern for the continued deteriorating efforts in Libya when it comes to battling the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The continuing high number of people infected with the new Coronavirus will make it difficult for the country to absorb them into isolation centres, which are almost entirely unable to provide the necessary care to patients due to massive overcrowding.”

He also added that there has been a noticeable delay in establishing new isolation centres to accommodate more infected cases, stressing that the increase in cases is too fast and widespread for the NCDC to keep track of and accommodate.

Al-Najjar pointed out that in light of cases in Libya crossing the threshold of 100,000 cases the severity of the situation in Libya is increasing rapidly and the situation is becoming more dangerous by the day.

He also noted that medical supplies are in short supply and medical staff and doctors are stretched thin as is and called for the public in major cities such as Tripoli, Benghazi and Misrata to take all the precautions necessary as the viral virus is rapidly spreading due to overcrowding and lack of social distancing.

