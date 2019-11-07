Heads of High Council of State, Presidential Council discuss shared vision for political solution

By Libyan Express

Heads of High Council of State and Presidential Council’s meeting. [Photo: HCS]
The Head of the Libyan High Council of State (HCS) Khalid Al-Mishri met Wednesday with the Head of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sirraj I’m Tripoli and discussed developments of the ongoing fighting, displaced families’ conditions and shared visions for the political process.

The two officials also discussed the stances adopted by the HCS, House of Representatives and Presidential Council regarding the way out of the crisis.

Both Al-Mishri and Al-Sirraj renwed commitment to supporting the military operations against the “criminal aggression” of the “outlaw militias” of Khalifa Haftar.

Comments

