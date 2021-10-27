Lifestyle

Here’s how you can read deleted messages on WhatsApp

If you wish to read the deleted messages on your WhatsApp, here are some steps to do it

BY Libyan Express
WhatsApp App Icon

Do you usually feel the urge to know what the sender decided to delete? If you nodded your head at least once agreeing, then you need to continue reading!

If you’re an iPhone user, then you won’t be able to access your deleted messages without the help of a third-party application. However, if you’re an Android user, you can simply access your deleted messages without the need to download any third-party app. All you need to do is follow the simple 4 steps below.

How to access deleted WhatsApp messages on Android devices:

  1. Click on Settings
  2. Click on Notification
  3. Click on Advanced Settings
  4. Click on Notification history and activate the feature

By doing that, you’ll be the recipient who has access to all WhatsApp messages.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
