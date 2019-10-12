High Council of State, UNSMIL review humanitarian conditions in Murzuq

The first deputy head of the Libyan High Council of State (HCS) Mohammed Baki and the chairman of transitional justice and national reconciliation committee Hamad Brikao met Thursday with the deputy head of UNSMIL for political affairs, Stephenie Williams.

The meeting discussed humanitarian concerns and conditions in Murzuq in southern Libya, especially those of the displaced families.

The HCS members held the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord accountable for delaying the formation of the crisis committee of Murzuq l, which was approved by Fayez Al-Sirraj on August 28.

HCS members urged the UNSMIL to take up its responsibility for the cases of kidnapped, displaced and missing persons in Murzuq.