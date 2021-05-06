Higher education examines several aspects of collaboration with the UK

Dr. Imran Al-Qayb, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, met with Kate Engelsh, Chargé d’affaires of the British Embassy in Libya, and her accompanying delegation to address the two countries’ joint partnership in higher education and scientific research, as well as ways to improve it.

During the meeting in Tripoli, the Minister emphasized the importance of the Libyan-UK relationship and expressed his enthusiasm for future collaboration, especially in the fields of education and research.

The Chargé d’affaires, for her part, expressed gratitude and appreciation for the Minister’s warm welcome, noting her country’s desire to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientific research in both countries’ interests and aspirations.

According to the Ministry’s information office, this meeting was an opportunity for the competent departments to present the problems and difficulties faced by Libyan students in the British sector, especially the granting of visas and the implementation of cooperation agreements in the field of English teaching.