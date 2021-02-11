Higher Education Secretary breaches Ministry decisions

An informed source inside the Ministry of Education has told Libyan Express that the Undersecretary for Higher Education Ayman Kebar Al-Qamati breached ministry decision to dismiss heads of universities from their positions.

The source, who prefered to remain anonymous as they are not authorized to speak to the press, tells Libyan Express the decision by Al-Qamati directly violates expressed orders by the minister of education to relieve all current heads of higher education facilities from their positions.

The breach has caused a state of confusion and chaos in the universities that were instated new heads, some needing to shut down until a clarification by the ministry had been issued.

The source described this action by the secretary as poor: “We were expecting him to be suspended and transferred to the investigation until he was an example to others.”

The source indicated that the Minister of Education, Dr Mohamed Amari Zayed had merely sent a letter of reprimand to the undersecretary asking him to cancel his letter and not repeat such conduct in the future.

In relevant news, after the inspection of 3500 educational facilities in the country, the Ministry of Education announced that the school year will resume this Saturday in over 2400 schools, with the rest undergoing further evaluations to reopen amid the Covid-19 pandemic.