Libya

HNEC: Libya needs only four months to fully prepare for national elections

Head of Election Commission stresses the need for constitutional referendum, stating no election can take place without it

BY Libyan Express

The HNEC also stressed the importance of raising awareness among citizens about elections and the electoral process. [Photo: Internet]
The head of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) Emad Al-Seyah stated that the preparations process for the election is estimated to be around four months, noting that the commission requires three months to implement election law.

Al-Seyah emphasised the need to raise awareness about the constitution to the average Libyan citizen, noting that sending people to polls without holding a constitutional referendum will lead to yet another fourth transitional stage for the country.

He explained that if the Libyan people voted in favour of the drafted constitution, the country will then enter an 11-month transitional period, if they voted against it, however, the draft will be then referred to the constituent assembly to be amended.

He reaffirmed again that the HNEC is prepared to hold a referendum on the draft constitution if it is passed by the Libyan parliament, noting that no election can take place without laws from the legislative branch of government implemented.

Last year, in the first round of the UN-brokered Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunisia, the 75-member panel concluded with the agreement to hold Libya’s national election on the historical date that marks the country’s 70% anniversary of independence.

The outgoing Government of National al Accords (GNA) has allocated 50 million Libyan dinars to prepare for the elections.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

France and Germany stress importance of holding national elections on their…

Business

NOC takes part in the 14th OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting

Libya

UN deployed ceasefire monitors arrive and meet with Libya’s new presidential…

Libya

Libya to lose 63% of aid from the United Kingdom

Submit a Correction

For: HNEC: Libya needs only four months to fully prepare for national elections

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.