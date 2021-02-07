HNEC welcomes new unified authority, affirm readiness for national elections
Libya's High National Elections Commissions welcomes new executive authority and voices readiness to hold a fair and legal elections in December of this year
Libya’s High National Elections Commission (HNEC) welcomed the formation of a new executive unified authority to lead the country in the period preceding to the national elections.
In an official statement, the HNEC confirmed to Libyans across the country that it is fully prepared to conduct national elections of the highest standards to ensure a fair and legal outcome.
“Power is not an end but a means to be used on the path to stability and development and to meet the aspirations and demands of the people who chose democratic approaches and ways of peace.” The statement said.
The Commission’s Council took this opportunity to assure and pledge to all Libyans that they will make every effort to make certain that every Libyan vote is heard and enable every citizen the free participation in a fair election, the results of which will truly reflect the representation of a community of tolerance unity and prosperity for all.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
- HNEC welcomes new unified authority, affirm readiness for national elections - February 07, 2021
- Parliament in the process of convening to hold a vote of confidence in the new authority - February 07, 2021
- Haftar welcomes the formation of a new executive authority - February 07, 2021