HNEC following up on the launch of electoral awareness campaigns

The Libyan High National Election Commission (HNEC) examined the launch of electoral awareness campaigns ahead of the December elections.

This occurred during a meeting at the Commission’s headquarters in Tripoli between Chairman of the Commission’s Board, Dr. Jackson Imad Al-Sayyah, Council member Abdel-Hakim Al-Reef, Director of the Al-Hadi Al-Qarqouti Outreach Department, and members of the The International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES).

The meeting discussed preliminary arrangements for the upcoming voter registration awareness campaign, as well as the campaign’s key materials and content, as well as ways to reach out to media partners to implement electoral awareness plans.

The meeting also addressed plans for the opening of the information center, which the HNEC’s Office is in the process of finalizing and equipping in anticipation of its opening in the near future.