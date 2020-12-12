HoR blocks Bashaga’s order to prevent CBL governor from traveling

Libya

BY Libyan Express

Governor of CBL claims Minister of Interior is acting outside the law.
The House of Representatives (HOR) in Tripoli rejected the decision of the Interior Minister of the Government of National Accord, Fathi Bashaga, to ban the travel of the governor of the Central Bank of Libya, Sadiq al-Kabir.

In an official statement by the Speaker of the HOR, Hamouda Sayala said that what was issued by the Minister of Interior to prevent the governor of the Central Bank of Libya from travelling is against the word of law and will not be supported.

The speaker also called for the Acting Attorney Journal’s office to take necessary measures to prevent such an illegal occurrence from happening again.

This comes after Libya’s Central Bank governor, Sadiq al-Kabir, filed a complaint to the Attorney General after he was listed on the no-fly list on orders from the Minister of Interior.

In a letter addressed to the Attorney General, Al-Kabir said that the Minister is acting outside the law and that the unlawful act represents an attack on a sovereign institution and a hindrance to the bank’s efforts to unify the exchange rate and the reuniting of the board of directors of the Central Bank of Libya.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Interior expressed its astonishment at what it described as the state of arrogance and self-importance by high-ranking officials who refuse to comply with the orders of its instructions and the necessity of meeting the legal and administrative conditions of travelling.

