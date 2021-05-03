Libya

Horrific murder shocks Libya during the holy days of Ramadan

Video footage of children being murdered brutally murdered shocked the country and the world during the sacred month of Ramadan

BY Libyan Express

The suspects are believed to be relatives of the children but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. [Photo: Social Media]
A devastating video of a weeping Libyan father kneeling over the bodies of his murdered children in the mountain town of Kabaw has gone viral on social media, shocking the country at the horror of the crime committed during the holy month of Ramadan. 

According to preliminary reports from the Tripoli Criminal Investigation Office, two masked men stormed the house and shot all of the family members before they could eat their Iftar meal.

Despite the holy days of Ramadan, the horrifying scenes documented in the video show children being shot and drenched in their own blood.

The family of Fadel Ashour was preparing their Iftar when they were targeted, according to the security investigation, because of suspected financial issues linked to inheritance.

After fleeing Kabaw, security forces in Tripoli apprehended the suspects; however, inquiries into the true motive behind the heinous crime are still underway.

Eyewitnesses said the two suspects were taken to a detention centre in Ain Zara by members of the Tripoli Revolutionaries Brigade, who said they were under the influence of narcotics.

