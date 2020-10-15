Human trafficker wanted by the UN arrested by Libyan authorities

Libyan security forces said they have arrested one of the country’s most wanted human traffickers in the capital, Tripoli, more than two years after the United Nations’ Security Council imposed sanctions against him.

The arrest of Abdel-Rahman Milad, who also commanded a Coast Guard unit in the western town of Zawiya, was announced in a statement late Wednesday by the Interior Ministry of the U.N-supported government in Tripoli.

The ministry said Milad, better known as Bija, is wanted on charges of human trafficking and smuggling of fuel. France’s Embassy in Libya welcomed the arrest as a key development in fighting human trafficking in the war-torn nation.