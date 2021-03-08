Independent media rejects infringement on freedom of the press by Debaiba’s government

The Libyan Independent Media Organization has condemned the “harassment” of journalists’ work by the media office of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba, insisting that journalists’ work should be facilitated rather than complicated.

In a statement, the organization expressed its surprise at the demands made by Debiba’s made office to be able to work with them, saying that they had been asked to produce documents within a two-day notice including the Foundation’s license from the External Information Department for international institutions, a letter from the Foundation to the Media Office, the names, whereabouts and telephone numbers of two correspondents in other cities.

The organization stated that they were baffled by the demands of the new government, stressing that the media office of the new prime minister could communicate directly with External Information Department to receive the lists of accredited institutions.

that the complexity of the procedure needed for journalists to be able to do their work is a reduction in their journalistic freedom and denial to access of information as well as a concerning indicator for how the new government intends to deal with journalists in the future.

They called on human rights lawyers to take action against these unconstitutional procedures as they have no legal basis and will only violate the rightful freedom of the press.

In a similar situation, the Association of Journalists and Media Professionals in Sabha condemned last Sunday’s denial of journalists’ coverage of the visit to the city by the head of the Presidential Council of Mohamed Menfi, stating that such action was “a serious sign of the suppression of the press,” while calling for an investigation into the matter.

It also added: “This action is a serious sign of the suppression of freedom of the press, and we, therefore, call on the Presidential Council to cooperate with the media, not to prevent them from carrying out their work as stated and protected by the law and the constitutional declaration.”