World

India COVID infections cross now more than 400,000

BY Libyan Express

India’s crumbling health services struggle to cope amid world’s highest daily tally of new cases and record deaths. [Photo: Reuters]
India on Saturday recorded 401,993 daily cases, Health Ministry figures show — a new global record.

The ministry said the overall coronavirus mark has now surpassed 19 million, while the death toll stands at 211,853, including 3523 new fatalities.

India has added more than 300,000 daily cases for nine consecutive days beginning April 22, pushing the health system to its limits and causing an acute shortage of hospital beds, oxygen and treatment drugs like Remdesevir.

As per the figures, the national capital, New Delhi, which has been seeing an acute shortage of oxygen in hospitals, reported more than 27,000 new infections late Friday.

Along with the rising number of cases, the number of daily fatalities has also witnessed a massive increase, strained crematoriums and burial centers.

Amid the battle against the virus, foreign medical aid has arrived. In the last few days, a number of countries, including the US, have sent medical help.

While government officials say they would receive oxygen generating plants and oxygen concentrators in coming days, the navy has deployed warships to bring medical oxygen from abroad.

Starting Saturday, a Phase 3 vaccination drive will begin that will allow residents older than 18 to be vaccinated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is facing huge criticism for failing to manage the second wave is announcing more steps to deal with the situation.

A statement by the government on Friday said the Council of Ministers who met noted the present situation is a “once in a century crisis.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

$50 billion government funding to rebuild Libya after the catastrophe of war

World

Iran welcomes change in Riyadh’s tone

World

Morocco grants asylum to former Catalan leader

Business

Banks in Libya announce the end of the liquidity crisis

Submit a Correction

For: India COVID infections cross now more than 400,000

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.