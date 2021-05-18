Interior Ministry to to impose tighter restrictions on unlicensed weapons

The Ministry of the Interior’s Under-Secretary of State for Technical Affairs, Faraj Qosa Abdali, and General Counsel Ibrahim Aldersi held an emergency meeting to discuss tightening laws that criminalize “possession of weapons,” “sorcery,” and “cybercrime.”

The meeting highlighted the measures that must be taken to create a system that will overthrow all wanted prosecutors and police stations before they appear in court.

The meeting included the Chief Prosecutor of East Benghazi, the Chief Prosecutor of South Benghazi, the Chief Prosecutor of North Benghazi, the Chief Justice of the North Benghazi Appeals Department, and a host of Cabinet security and departmental directors.

The participants debated how to come up with a mechanism for enforcing the rules and regulations on the Under-Secretary of State’s memorandum on the criminalization of gun owners and the implications of their ownership, as well as the licensing decision released only a few days ago.

They also stressed the importance of a separate jail for security suspects charged in cases, in order to ensure that they do not interact with civilian and military offenders and are kept responsible under the law.

It was also determined that the wanted and convicted in civilian court individuals, as well as those sentenced to arrest and summons, should be identified via an immediate disclosure to the Director of the Interior; and that comprehensive arrest campaigns should be conducted.

The meeting’s participants emphasized the importance of sustained teamwork, collaboration, and all efforts to ensure security and lower crime rates in the country.