International powers hail prisoner exchange as vital step in building confidence

The government of the United Kingdom expressed its support for the prisoner exchange between Libya’s warring factions, hailing it as a step that will contribute to building confidence between the Libyan parties.

In a tweet, the British embassy welcomed the third successful prisoner exchange between the Government of National Accord and Khalifa Haftar’s forces, in which over 35 prisoners were swapped.

Sources also confirmed that more prisoner exchanges are set to take place in the near future, in keeping with 5+5 Joint Military Commission’s (JMC) ceasefire agreement signed in October.

The United Nations’ Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) a day prior also welcomed the exchange of the detainees, stating that it the result of the steadfast commitment by the JMC to implement the ceasefire agreement, calling on both sides to for faster progression on other stipulations of the agreement including the agreed-upon reopening of the coastal road and departure of foreign forces.