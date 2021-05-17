Report reveals new details of the Manchester Arena bombing

A report revealed investigations by British investigators into five people linked to the Manchester Arena terrorist bombing carried out by Libyan national Salman Ramadan Abedi.

The report published by The National news site confirmed the continuation of investigations with potential accomplices of suicide bomber Salman Abedi and his brother Hashim, who has so far been the only convict of the attack, who was extradited from Libya and sentenced last August to at least 55 years in prison.

According to the report, Hashim Abedi was convicted and sentenced for playing a leading role in the planning of the terrorist attack, which killed 22 people and was carried out through a bomb. The British police had arrested 23 others while investigating 5 people who had been detained for 13 days without any charges being brought against any of them.

The report added: Questions remain about the size of the Abedi network, which has received assistance to purchase materials for the bomb, especially since they are known for their close links with extremists, citing lawyers charged with following up on the case by the victims’ families that many believe the plot is beyond Abedi’s limits.

According to the report, an independent public inquiry was announced into links between the Manchester brothers and drug trafficking gangs and Libyan exiles who dedicated their efforts to overthrowing Colonel Gaddafi’s regime, while an investigator in a drug case on May 23, one day after the terrorist bombing, heard important language.

The report went on: This detective heard a suspected gang member say: “Our son did well in the Arena.” Among the five wanted wanted were Salman and Hashim’s parents, Ramadan Abedi and Samia Tabal, and a man questioned by investigators before fleeing Britain.

According to the report, Elias Al-Mahdi was investigated for his connection to the car used to store explosive materials for the bomb, a white Nissan Micra, standing near his house at the time Abedi returned to Libya about a month before the attack, so that Hashim would remain there and Salman would return four days ago to carry out his attack.

The report explained that Al-Mahdi had not been convicted for his association with drug trafficking, but rather for his connection with the Manchester Arena case, and was likely to be sentenced to prison upon entry into Britain; Although his previous questioning of his association with Sarah did not produce sufficient evidence to charge him.

A British police official said: “We are not sure where those currently wanted to investigate live, yet we suspect that Salman’s parents and Hashim Abedi are in Libya and the investigation continues, to see if anyone else was involved in the Arena attack, and it would not be appropriate to comment on any further investigations that may or may not be carried out.”