International support for Libya continues as Greek Prime Minister announces visit next week

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced his plans to visit Libya next week at the invitation of the country’s newly confirmed prime minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba.

The visit is a firm confirmation that Greek is prepared to restore and strengthen its relations with the North African country as it gears up to hold its first elections in years and begins the recovery process after a decade’s worth of chaos.

PM Mitsotakis will be accompanied to Libya by Greek’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias who recently met with the head of the UN Support Mission to Libya Jan Kubis to discuss the work that’s already begun to reopen the Greek embassy in Libya and establishing strong international relations with Libya’s new government.

In recent history, Libya and Greek have had unstable international relations as Libya’s previous Government of National Accord (GNA) signed a maritime border agreement with Turkey which Greece denounced entirely, claiming that it was illegal.

Libya’s newly confirmed head of presidential council Mohammed Al-Menfi was also the previous ambassador to Greece before his term was terminated in 2019 after the Libyan-Turkish maritime agreement was signed.

Mitsotakis will be following in the footsteps of another world leader, Tunis’s Kais Saied who visited Tripoli just weeks after the confirmation of the GNU by the parliament in a clear sign of support to Libya’s new government.

Libya also recently hosted the largest diplomatic delegation as the foreign ministers of Italy, France and Germany arrived in tripoli last week and reiterated Europe’s intentions to support Libya in its upcoming cruel stages of change.