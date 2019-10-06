IOM repatriates 165 illegal migrants from Libya to Nigeria

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday that 165 illegal migrants have been voluntarily deported from Libya to Nigeria.

“Our team yesterday assisted 165 stranded Nigerian migrants in Libya, mostly women and children, to return to their homeland by a charter flight departing from Sebha airport (southern Libya),” the IOM said in a statement.

The voluntary return program is carried out by the IOM to arrange the return of illegal migrants stranded in Libya to their countries of origin.